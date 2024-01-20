Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $11.60 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of FOX worth $11,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 2,920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

