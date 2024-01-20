Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $13.36 Million Stock Position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,658 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $13,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUR. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at $115,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Burford Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $14.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a current ratio of 9.68. Burford Capital Limited has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $17.70.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $368.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burford Capital Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

