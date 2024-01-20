Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Catalent worth $20,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Catalent by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 185,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,349,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTLT. StockNews.com upgraded Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Catalent Price Performance

CTLT opened at $49.21 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

