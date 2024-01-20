Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 924,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,386 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of News worth $18,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of News by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 38,085 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in News by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 72,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in News by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 231,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in News by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in News by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Shares of NWSA opened at $24.03 on Friday. News Co. has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 96.12 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

