Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Whirlpool worth $17,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Whirlpool by 100,013.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,742,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,947,874,000 after buying an additional 93,648,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,567,000 after buying an additional 138,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,213,000 after buying an additional 72,732 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,364,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,950,000 after buying an additional 60,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,546,000 after buying an additional 58,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Longbow Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Shares of WHR opened at $112.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $160.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.94 and a 200 day moving average of $127.58.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

