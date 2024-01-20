Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 946,970 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,798,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946,970 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 2.36% of Accolade worth $19,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 84.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 14.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Accolade from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Accolade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Insider Transactions at Accolade

In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 21,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $323,380.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,147,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 65,508 shares of company stock valued at $942,256 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $11.74 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $908.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.15.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Accolade Profile

(Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Featured Articles

