Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 10,748 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,748 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of CAE worth $15,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 29.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,960,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $715,244,000 after buying an additional 7,363,625 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,206,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,416,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,679,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 62.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,178,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,526,000 after buying an additional 1,607,888 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CAE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $25.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $811.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.06 million. CAE had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

