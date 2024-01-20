Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 27,263 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,263 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Americold Realty Trust worth $12,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,471,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,786,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,595,000 after buying an additional 471,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 58,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.12.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.00%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at $130,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Americold Realty Trust

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.