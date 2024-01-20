Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 735 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $19,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,305,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,763,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 955,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,582,000 after acquiring an additional 28,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,452,000 after acquiring an additional 51,419 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO opened at $306.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $311.91 and a 200-day moving average of $346.05. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -52.39 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $509.62.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $632.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIO. UBS Group began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.