Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 92,748 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 872,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,748 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vipshop worth $13,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 152,189 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Trading Down 0.5 %

VIPS opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.52. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $19.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.16.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

