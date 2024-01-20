Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 9,838 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,638,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,838 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of First Horizon worth $18,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE FHN opened at $14.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FHN

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.