Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $10.19 Million Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,856,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,193,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of ICL Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 42.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,777,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after buying an additional 139,406 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 40.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 16,906,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,205,000 after buying an additional 4,851,284 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 39.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 99.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,414,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,630,000 after buying an additional 3,689,663 shares during the period. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICL shares. Barclays downgraded shares of ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ICL Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

ICL Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ICL opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.15. ICL Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 16.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

