Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $14.27 Million Position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,505,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of AvidXchange at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AvidXchange by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVDX opened at $10.64 on Friday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 0.96.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.49 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVDX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $141,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,448.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $141,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 344,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,448.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $245,545.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,947,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,888,367.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,665,075 shares of company stock worth $24,335,501 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

