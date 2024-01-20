Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives $336.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $344.00.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nomura assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $423.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.10 and its 200 day moving average is $282.84. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $70.11 and a 1 year high of $428.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,880 shares of company stock worth $23,217,307 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,751,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 482,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 461,808 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,766,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

