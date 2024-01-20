Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price target on Superior Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Superior Plus

Superior Plus Price Performance

SPB stock opened at C$9.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.91. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$9.10 and a 52-week high of C$11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C($0.18). Superior Plus had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of C$531.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$701.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.6201893 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 342.86%.

About Superior Plus

(Get Free Report

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.