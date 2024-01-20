Surge Energy Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Surge Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Surge Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Surge Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$184.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$183.55 million. Surge Energy had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 19.76%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Surge Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Surge Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.91.

Surge Energy Price Performance

Shares of SGY stock opened at C$6.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.13 and a 12 month high of C$9.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$621.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.46.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dan O’neil sold 7,511 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total transaction of C$51,525.46. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

