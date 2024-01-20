Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Surge Energy traded as low as C$6.13 and last traded at C$6.15, with a volume of 254116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.27.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surge Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.91.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SGY

Insider Activity

Surge Energy Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dan O’neil sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total transaction of C$51,525.46. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The stock has a market cap of C$621.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$184.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$183.55 million. Surge Energy had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 26.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Surge Energy Inc. will post 0.7104677 earnings per share for the current year.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.