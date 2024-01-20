Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.27% of Tanger worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tanger by 1.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger by 0.3% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 175,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tanger by 3.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Tanger by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Tanger by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Stock Performance

SKT stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.83. Tanger Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.44.

Tanger Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is 119.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tanger news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,100,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,126,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,185,844.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,406.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,100,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

