TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 3,600 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in First American Financial by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in First American Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in First American Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in First American Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 500,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,061,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average is $58.91. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $65.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 93.39%.

In other First American Financial news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

