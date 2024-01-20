TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 90.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,719 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,225,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,766,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,817,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,648,000 after purchasing an additional 48,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,405,000 after buying an additional 214,706 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,686,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,492,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,601,000 after buying an additional 1,294,462 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AGIO opened at $21.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 913.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brian Goff sold 12,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $277,397.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,818.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 12,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $277,397.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,818.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $64,772.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,522 shares of company stock valued at $561,816. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGIO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

Further Reading

