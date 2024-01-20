TD Asset Management Inc Buys 13,100 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,626,000. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 402,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,286,000 after purchasing an additional 101,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 132,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.07 and its 200 day moving average is $82.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $57.80 and a one year high of $112.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMN. JMP Securities started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.