TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 31.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Agilysys by 1.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AGYS. TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Agilysys Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $82.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.26 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.72. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $91.61.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.80 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In other news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $6,792,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,942,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,435,047.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $6,792,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,942,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,435,047.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $29,179.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,686.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,517 shares of company stock valued at $45,169,960. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Agilysys



Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Articles

