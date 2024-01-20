TD Asset Management Inc Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $44.13 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares in the company, valued at $32,400,320.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

