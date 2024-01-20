TD Asset Management Inc Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 33,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TPH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

