TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,921,000 after buying an additional 98,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,941,000 after buying an additional 648,822 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,280,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $190,088,000 after buying an additional 76,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Steven Madden by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,417,000 after purchasing an additional 80,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Steven Madden by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,455,000 after purchasing an additional 84,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHOO. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.86.

Steven Madden Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.16. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $44.23.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $552.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

See Also

