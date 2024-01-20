TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,763 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $219,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 474,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,204.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $219,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 474,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,204.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,426,589 shares of company stock valued at $14,112,553. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNAP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

