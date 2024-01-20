TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE HII opened at $256.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $261.42.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.