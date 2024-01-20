TD Asset Management Inc Sells 13,800 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $174,257,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BHP Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after purchasing an additional 938,755 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BHP Group by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in BHP Group by 230,385.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after buying an additional 691,157 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.98. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $71.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHP. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,833.33.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

