TD Asset Management Inc Sells 25,337 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,337 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 31.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a market cap of $927.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $243.06 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

FSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

