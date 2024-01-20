TD Asset Management Inc Sells 3,200 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPSC stock opened at $184.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.08 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.13 and a 52-week high of $198.35.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $135.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 10,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $1,682,104.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,245,022.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 10,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $1,682,104.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,245,022.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $1,857,354.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,511,797.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,262 shares of company stock worth $9,013,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

