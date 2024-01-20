TD Asset Management Inc Sells 370 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 160.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Whirlpool by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Longbow Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WHR opened at $112.64 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $160.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.58.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

