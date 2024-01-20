TD Asset Management Inc Sells 5,748 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at about $730,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 57.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $28.28.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.36 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Hawaiian news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $88,522.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,064.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.40.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

