TD Asset Management Inc Sells 9,160 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,160 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Qorvo by 5.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Qorvo by 43.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Qorvo by 98.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 17,806 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $105.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.97. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $114.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Qorvo

Insider Activity

In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.