TD Asset Management Inc Takes $2.31 Million Position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $4,645,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,462,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,249,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000.
Liberty Live Group Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVK opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.61. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $39.00.
Insider Transactions at Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group Profile
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
