TD Asset Management Inc Takes $2.31 Million Position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $4,645,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,462,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,249,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVK opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.61. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Profile

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,311,974 shares in the company, valued at $678,953,368.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,311,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,953,368.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.