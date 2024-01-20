TD Cowen Increases Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $45.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the chip maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.32.

INTC stock opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.00 billion, a PE ratio of -120.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.99. Intel has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average is $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm's revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $626,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

