Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,000 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.14% of Allison Transmission worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $57.29 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average of $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 62.80%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

