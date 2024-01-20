Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 59,969 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 507.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,791 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 59,969 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 13.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,144 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,922 shares of company stock worth $2,480,245 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.05.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

