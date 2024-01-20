Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71,541 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,164,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,692,000 after buying an additional 4,457,822 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,980,000 after buying an additional 2,182,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,463,000 after buying an additional 1,796,713 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,586,000 after buying an additional 1,612,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,841.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,403,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,195,000 after buying an additional 1,355,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -0.04.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZTO shares. Bank of America cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

