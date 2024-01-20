Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,595 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,218,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276,599 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,897,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,762 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $68,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $62.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.28.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

