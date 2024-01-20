Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $66.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.53. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.69%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $132,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,720.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,489. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

