Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.52 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ventas were worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 97,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

VTR opened at $48.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,809.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.29. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average is $45.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18,018.02%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

