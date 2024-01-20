Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.57 Million Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,057 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GEHC opened at $74.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion and a PE ratio of 22.06. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

