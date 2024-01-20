Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.64 Million Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,898 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ferguson were worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 90.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 25.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 150.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FERG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG stock opened at $189.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.59 and its 200-day moving average is $166.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $194.13.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

