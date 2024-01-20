Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 323.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,710 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Garmin were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 164.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,587 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the third quarter worth $605,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Garmin by 8.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Garmin in the third quarter worth $252,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Garmin Trading Up 1.0 %

Garmin stock opened at $125.47 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $93.22 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.90 and a 200-day moving average of $112.12.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

