Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.3% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $119.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $133.53. The company has a market capitalization of $84.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.15.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

