Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,859 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UDR were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in UDR by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in UDR by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in UDR by 68.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 29,403 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in UDR by 0.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in UDR during the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

Insider Activity at UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of UDR opened at $37.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $45.46.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.63%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

