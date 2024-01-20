Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,241 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Eastman Chemical worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.19.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EMN stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

