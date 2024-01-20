Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.57% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,984,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,654,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $984,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $230.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

