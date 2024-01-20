Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,540 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Omnicom Group worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,783,537,000 after buying an additional 749,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,303,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,214,000 after buying an additional 337,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after buying an additional 362,985 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,712,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,353,000 after buying an additional 72,036 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,203,000 after buying an additional 73,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $87.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Omnicom Group

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

