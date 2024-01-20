Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,167 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ResMed were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $244,477,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 59,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,020,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,160 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 356.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 526,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,974,000 after purchasing an additional 410,815 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,368,000 after purchasing an additional 261,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 503,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,945,000 after purchasing an additional 256,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.11.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,324,729 over the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD stock opened at $172.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.62. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $243.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

